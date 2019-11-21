The final week of the regular season is here, and so our the second-to-last Southland Conference power rankings of 2019. Central Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls are tied for first place, with the latter two set to square off tonight for the league's automatic playoff bid.
The rankings are compiled similar to the STATS FCS Top 25, with first place receiving 11 votes, 10 for second place and so on … all the way down to one vote for 11th place. This week’s voters are myself, David Berry of the American Press, Matt Faye of the Beaumont Enterprise and Mike Gegenheimer of Houma Today.
So without further ado, here are our Southland Conference power rankings following Week 11 of the college football season:
T-1. Southeastern Louisiana
It’s a true win and you’re in scenario for the Lions as they host Nicholls in one of the most meaningful River Bell Classics in history. Winner gets the Southland Conference’s automatic bid and at least a share of the Conference title. Loser probably watches the playoffs from home.
SLU has played a lot better lately, but Nicholls will present a major challenge with the return of wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon. The Lions could make the playoffs as an at-large, but the cancelled game at Bethune-Cookman will hinder those chances. - Berry
T-1. Nicholls
The Colonels looked like what everyone expected them to be at the start of the season in their 34-20 win over McNeese State on Saturday. The defense was crushing in allowing only 34 yards in the first half. The offense was explosive as No. 1 WR Dai'Jean Dixon made a surprise return from injury and sparked almost 400 yards of passing offense.
3. Central Arkansas
Although they won't be getting the Southland's auto-bid, the Bears have to like their chances to get into the postseason with a win Friday at Incarnate Word. They have the best win of any team in the conference, a 35-28 comeback victory over FBS Western Kentucky. However, losing to Nicholls and Southeastern Louisiana by a combined 54 points doesn't help their resume. -Criswell
4. Sam Houston State
The Bearkats had their postseason hopes effectively eliminated last week, as questionable offensive playcalling and untimely injuries led to a 31-28 upset loss to Northwestern State. Now, SHSU will attempt to avoid its first six-loss season since 2009 when HBU comes to town Saturday. - Criswell
5. McNeese
It was back to life, back to reality for the Cowboys, who had one of their worst halves of football this season in the first 30 minutes against Nicholls. They played better in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
The 2019 McNeese Cowboys will go down as a plainly average football team. But if they can end the season with a win over Lamar and finish 7-5, they would have potentially beaten the Southland Conference and SWAC champions. Head coach Sterlin Gilbert will probably take that in year one. - Berry
6. Abilene Christian
ACU appears set to end its season on a four-game losing streak, having lost three straight as it heads on the road to Mississippi State.
7. Northwestern State
The Demons are certainly finishing 2019 on a high note, with wins in three of their last four games. It's hard to believe this is the same team that lost by 27 to HBU in its conference opener. - Criswell
8. Incarnate Word
The Cardinals' playoff hopes have been long gone, but they have a chance to play spoiler Friday night when Central Arkansas rolls into San Antonio.
9. Stephen F. Austin
Tonight marks an important moment for Colby Carthel's Lumberjacks, who have an opportunity to reach three conference wins with a victory over a surging Northwestern State team.
10. Houston Baptist
The Huskies snapped their five-game losing streak against a lowly Lamar team last week, but HBU still isn’t what many thought they could be this season. After a 4-1 start to the year, HBU sunk back to its traditional spot as a bottom-dweller in the Southland. The Huskies have talent, but still have a ways to go before seriously competing for a conference title. They’ll have an upset on their mind this weekend when they make the short trip to Sam Houston on Saturday. - Faye
11. Lamar
The Cardinals are officially in the cellar of the Southland Conference after falling to Houston Baptist last week. Lamar has lost four-games in a row, and looks nothing like the team that started the season with FCS playoff aspirations. Although that has a lot to do with injuries, there’s still no denying that the Cardinals have been a complete disappointment this season. Even a rivalry upset of McNeese in the annual Battle of the Border this weekend would only be a band-aid over a program bleeding profusely. - Faye
