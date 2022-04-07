HUNTSVILLE — In a gym full of athletes, family and friends, Huntsville High School saw seven senior athletes sign to play their respective sports at the next level.
The Hornets saw five more football signings, one girls’ basketball signing and a boys’ soccer signing.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lady Hornets basketball member Alyiah Craft signed her letter of intent to play college basketball at Lamar University this upcoming season.
Craft, a four-year member of the Lady Hornets squad, will bring back-to-back unanimous district MVPs to the Lamar squad in which she helped get her team to the area round in back-to-back years, and this year despite a nagging knee injury.
“It’s a process, from my freshman year to now. I never thought I would be in a Lamar jersey and at a division one school,” Craft said. “I thought I would be at a division two or a junior college but I kept the faith and it was hard. I had my knee injury and it started bringing me down but I couldn't let it affect me too much.”
“It was a long time coming but I knew after we traveled so much during the Christmas break and a lot of Universities gotta see her in Dallas, there was a great chance she would sign at a division one college,” Huntsville’s head girls’ basketball coach LaToya Bennett said. “The game against Highland Park sealed the deal. Any college wants somebody that can embody what you need on the court and be an extension of the head coach. I’m just super happy for her.”
FOOTBALL
Huntsville football shows five members sign their letters to play at the next level. Matthew Long, Calvin Simmons and Trevion Garrett all signed their letters to continue playing at Texas Southern University.
Long, the Hornets tight end, missed several games over the last year with a foot injury he suffered while making a cut during practice. However, that isn’t stopping him from continuing his football career.
“There is still a long road so I don’t feel accomplished,” Long said. “I know it's not over yet, I have a lot of stuff I want to accomplish. I want to make my family proud and I’m ready to work. It’s a great feeling, I have two of my teammates that are coming with me so it’s even better. I’m just ready to work.”
Simmons played on the defensive line a lot for Huntsville this year, despite winning the district newcomer of the year at linebacker the year before. His presence on the defense was something that the Hornets needed and he stepped up to the challenge.
While it isn't certain what he is going to do for the Tigers, he is willing to do what he needs to, to get the team to its best shape.
“It means a lot to keep playing and to have the opportunity to keep playing, not too many people get that chance,” Simmons said. “I’m just going to take advantage of the opportunity I have.”
Garrett played on the offensive line for the Hornets and was their center over the last season. He will also take his talents to Texas Southern where he has the chance to prove himself as a center and deep snapper.
“It’s nerve-racking at first, it’s something that you grow up wanting to do,” Garrett said. “Now that it’s here, it feels good. I got to celebrate with some friends and family. It felt good that there was a school out there that wanted me and I got to go play for them.”
“All three of those guys are getting an opportunity,” Huntsville head football coach Rodney Southern said. “The head football coach is a really good friend of mine and he is trying to build his program from the high school up. Those three are going to get opportunities to walk on and play at the next level. They are all good kids and they will make it because they put in the work.”
Christian Avelar has been a mainstay on the Hornets football squad for four years now. Avelar was called on in the bi-district round of the 2018 playoffs where he became the Hornet's starter for the next three years.
Avelar will now head to Blinn College to have a chance to become their kicker and has the chance to reopen his portal to try and move to a Division 1 school in the coming years.
“I feel really good knowing that I am on scholarship at Blinn and hopefully I’ll be able to transfer out after a year or two,” Avelar said. “Hopefully I can end up at a D-1. It was just a big relief knowing that I have a possible starting spot. The whole process was crazy so finding a home was nice.”
“It’s so hard for kickers to get a scholarship because you normally have to walk on and earn your right,” Southern said. “The good thing is he is getting money and the opportunity to kick as a true freshman. Christian has done so much kicking over the last four years there isn’t a whole lot thrown at him that he isn’t used to.”
Defensive end and long snapper Seth Carroll also signed this morning. The senior is headed to East Texas Baptist University to be their deep snapper. Carroll has played well for the Hornets over the last two years but is undersized for it at the college level.
“I’m excited,” Carroll said. “ I feel like this is every kid's dream to go on and play football. At the end of the day, it’s just a blessing and I thank god for it. You never want football to end and I love the game so much and the game has done so much for me, I’m just excited to take it to the next level.”
“Seth is unique because Division 3 is non-scholarship,” Southern said. “He’s only the second guy I’ve ever had that has been willing to do that and be a deep snapper, but the ability to go play and the same school his sister graduated from.”
MENS’ SOCCER
Huntsville’s Max Mundorff rounded out the signings as he has signed to continue his soccer career at Austin College.
The senior has played a pivotal role for the Hornets soccer team and will look to continue to grow and learn the game at his new location.
“It’s awesome, it’s been a dream of mine,” Mundorff said. “I love this sport so to be able to keep playing it is a dream come true. I’ve had a lot of help along the way from my parents and coach Taylor. I’m just excited.”
“When we had the opportunity to be here whether it was summertime or after school, Max was here,” Huntsville boys’ soccer coach Robert Taylor said. “It was very evident to us that Max wanted to be the best version of himself that he could be, he was willing to come in and do that time. It’s been really fun to watch him grow up and hopefully, we added a piece to his puzzle.”
