NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly’s all-state kicker, Adrian Zamudio, has found his next home as he has inked his deal to play football at the next level.
Zamudio is set to head to Western New Mexico University to continue his kicking career.
“Just seeing everybody grow over the four years and thinking in your mind of all the hard work and time you have put into this and you see the outcome for it, I’m just very thankful for it,” Zamudio said.
“When I see Adrian I can still see him as a seventh grader, but to see his progression, I’m super proud,” said Dean Schaub, the head coach and athletic director at New Waverly. “Everything he has done, he has pretty much done on his own.”
While Zamudio has been a mainstay of the Bulldogs over the last four years, his attendance to premier kicking camps has landed him as the number 13 kicker in the state of Texas. During this past offseason, he received invites to Kicking World National Showcase, as well as the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp in Tennessee.
Doing these events got Zamudio to where he is now, but it wasn’t possible to do without the support of his family and friends.
“It was a great feeling to look up and to see my teammates, my family and my teachers who have always been there for me,” Zamudio added.
The Bulldogs are coming off one of their best seasons in recent history, as they were able to land their first playoff win in Schaub’s tenure at New Waverly. The Bulldogs also played to a 8-2 regular season record, the best under Schaub.
Now as the program heads in the right direction on the field, it’s a matter of time before the Bulldogs see the results off the field in more signings.
“I think it’s huge,” Schaub noted. “I’ve been a head coach for five years here and this is the first full scholarship one of our players have received. It’s a huge thing and I believe it will be a snowball effect for our program.”
While the 2021 season is over for New Waverly, they will now continue their off-season program in the weight room before they open their season in August with a new set of Bulldogs.
