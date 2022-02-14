Huntsville High School and New Waverly High School both participated in the regional tournaments to advance to the UIL State wrestling meet.
HUNTSVILLE
Huntsville saw five wrestlers advance to the next meet with sophomore Noah Dierksheide placing fourth to advance to the state event, while juniors Tyler Pomeroy and Eliana Pietsch will also wrestle in the event after placing fourth in their weight class.
The Hornets saw two additional placers in junior Tyarn Cahill finishing in fifth place, while freshman Isabel Saumell finishing in sixth. Cahill will be an alternate at the state event.
NEW WAVERLY
New Waverly saw two members place at their UIL Regional event over the weekend.
The Bulldogs’ Bethany Brock finished in fourth place to advance to the 5A meet, while Vance Daffin finished in fifth place.
With Daffin’s fifth place finish, he will attend the meet as an alternate in case somebody doesn’t show or can not make weight. Brock will wrestle in the event.
Both wrestling squads will hit the mats on Feb. 18-19 at the Berry Center in Cypress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.