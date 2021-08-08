Making appearances in the playoffs isn't easy. Teams have to put in the time, dedication, and show true grit as they navigate the season in order to finish on top and head their way into playoffs.
For New Waverly volleyball, though, the Lady Bulldogs make it look easy. Coming off of their 5th consecutive playoffs appearance, the Lady Bulldogs will have to switch things up to stay at the top. As the lady dogs lost some of their height due to graduation, they will shift their focus to a defensive style of play.
Key returners for the Lady Dogs will be outside hitter Celica Vasquez, McKinley Yargo and a pair of returning setters in Maggie Shaw and Amara Cook.
The senior presence is something that the Lady Dogs want to rely on.
With four seniors on the team, three of them are returning players for varsity. Ashley Billnoske, Vasquez and Yargo are set to take on the leadership roles. Which they already have shown during this practice period.
One thing that head coach Carly Dyess is pushing for is to pass.
“If the team can pass then everything else will fall into place,” Dyess said.
The Lady dogs will start their season on Aug. 10 at home against Caney Creek.
