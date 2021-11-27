VOLLEYBALL AWARDS: Sykes picks up 480 digs to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors

NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly volleyball finished the year with a two-game winning streak that secured them a playoff spot before an early-round exited against Brazos.
However, the Lady Dogs saw a strong defensive front out their libero Bre Sykes through the 2021 season.
Sykes’ put on a clinic for teams with her digging abilities and services, which led to her being named the 2021 Walker County Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year.
“Coming into this season we knew we would have to have a strong defensive presence and I feel that Bre took on this role and enabled us to be that kind of team,’ New Waverly coach Carley Dyess said. “Bre continues to grow and improve each year and I’m excited to have her back next season and I expect her to be one of the best in the state next year.”
Sykes’ finished the season with 480 digs through 97 sets played, which landed her an average of 14.6 digs per match.
The junior also played a big role in the serves received, as she received 386 of them.
“It was a pretty good season, I felt pretty good about it,” Sykes noted. “I feel that improved a lot throughout the season, especially from last year. I’m going to work harder throughout the summer and try and work on my game for next year.”
Sykes will return to the Lady Dogs for her senior season next year as New Waverly will try and make another playoff run.
