Vasquez achieves dream, signs with Louisiana Lafayette

NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly High School teachers and students celebrated senior Cecilia Vasquez and her commitment to play softball at the next level.
On Monday, Vasquez signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball for the University of Louisiana Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns.
“I think it’s crazy, since it always seemed so far away, since I’ve been committed in eighth grade,” Vasquez said.”It doesn’t seem real. It’s exciting but I know it’s not done or over. I have to keep building confidence. I want the little girls at UL to look up to me, because that was me.
As she now heads into her senior season with New Waverly, Vasquez will look to help position the team to make a deep playoff run as they have nearly everybody returning from the last season, which saw them win the bi-district championship last year.
Vasquez leads the Lady Dogs at shortstop, and brings a big bat to the leadoff spot. The now senior has struck out only twice in her Bulldog career.
“It was bittersweet,” New Waverly head coach Larry Carlson said. “She is the face of our program and I feel bad that she missed a year here because of COVID, but I knew it was just a short term stop for her. She’s on to bigger and better things. She has always talked about it and she loves the place. I’m just happy she has reached one of her dreams in life.”
Through her three years at New Waverly, Vasquez has a batting average of .613 and has driven in 61 runs. She has scored 110 runs.
