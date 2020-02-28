Third quarter propels East Chambers past New Waverly

HOUSTON — New Waverly played ahead for most of the night
But a flat third quarter left the Bulldogs in a double digit hole. They were unable to overcome the 12 point deficit, as they were eliminated from the Class 3A Playoffs with a 74-64 loss to East Chambers.
“We came out a little flat in the third quarter,” Bulldogs head coach Melvin Williams said. “They got a little lead on us, and we were playing catch up from there.”
The game started with the Bulldogs grabbing a quick 10-6 lead in the first quarter, but East Chambers never went away as they tied it up at 15 apiece.
The second quarter was much of the same for the Dogs, as they dominated off of the glass with 14 defensive rebounds to take away the second-chance points for East Chambers.
“In the second half, we started letting their guard get to the goal too much,” Williams said. “Instead of cutting the ball off and making them pass. We let them get too far inside the goal and it was either a layup or a foul.”
Sophomore guard Sebastine Armaro was a strong point in the New Waverly offense with a team-high 19 points. Junior forward Gavin Chamberlain added 14.
“I was trying to fight,” Armaro said. “I was trying to tell myself to not give up and just keep fighting, but it just comes in a team effort.”
“We were just playing catch up,” Williams added. “Once you’re down by a couple of points you're playing against the clock as well.”
This is the second straight year that the Bulldogs were eliminated in the area round of the UIL 3A tournament.
“We have to be hungry,” Williams said. “We can not be satisfied with making the playoffs and making it past the second round. We want more than the second round.”
With seven players returning next year, the Dogs will have a similar roster in the upcoming season.
“It’s given us a lot of experience,” Williams said. “We know how to fight when it comes down to the close games that we need to win. Giving heart and giving everything you’ve got and leave it all on the court.”
