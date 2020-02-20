'They just don't quit'

LIVINGSTON — Lady Bulldog basketball head coach Donna Gilliam’s goal entering the season was to make it back to the regional quarterfinals of the Class 3A State Tournament.
Despite being underdogs against the District 22-3A champions, Buna Lady Cougars, the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs left Livingston Area Champions in an 54-48 victory.
And it came in an uphill battle, with New Waverly exploding in the overtime period on a 13-7 run.
“I guess they like stressing me out,” New Waverly coach Donna Gilliam said. “We did enough to win, but when you get to round three — coming out of second place [in the district] and beating the first place team from the other district — that says a lot about our kids.”
The Lady Dogs got hot in the third quarter going on a 9-3 run in the closing minutes to grab a 31-25 advantage. However, Buna was not going to let that stop them, as they went shrunk their deficit to five to close the period. They continued the trend, as Buna answered with a 16-8 run to force bonus basketball.
“We started to take bad shots,” Gilliam said. “We had a few costly turnovers and let them get the momentum back. But, in overtime we regrouped and drove the ball to the basket well.”
Sophomore guard Shay Harris had a game-high 16 points for the Lady Dogs, while senior forward Sierra McCann added 11 with four free throws in the closing minutes of overtime to seal the victory.
The defense for the Lady Dogs came up big as well in overtime, gaining a couple of clutch blocks to help New Waverly go on a 13-7 run to grab the area championship.
“This is a little history for us,” Gilliam said. “It’s been a while since we’ve been to the regional tournament. We feel good about it.”
The Lady Bulldogs will face the winner of Friday's game between Woodville and Palacios in the regional quarterfinals next week.
