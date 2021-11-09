Smithers named Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week

HUNTSVILLE — New Waverly’s defensive end Ja’carius Smithers’ has been named the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 11, after an online vote.
The senior played a massive role in New Waverly’s final home game of the season creating havoc in the backfield and taking the quarterback to the ground twice in the game.
New Waverly (8-2, 5-1 District 12 3A, DII) will now turn their attention to the first round of the playoffs when they play Hughes Springs in the Bi-District round of the UIL Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.
Other nominees in this vote were Huntsville’s Jaylon McClain and Nemo Winfrey.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon on Monday.
