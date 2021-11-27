NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly football saw one of its most successful seasons, and the best of fifth-year head coach Dean Schaub.
Schaub’s 2021 Bulldogs club saw an eight-win regular season and even a 41-point comeback victory over Hughes Springs in the first round of the UIL Class 3A, DII playoffs.
“This team is very special,” Schaub said. “We look back and these kids have put a lot of hours in pretty much year-round to win nine games and definitely worth it. You look back at Newton and you look back at West Rusk and they were top-10 teams in the state and we should have had led at halftime of both games. It’s exciting that these guys propelled the program and we can compete with any team in the state. I think we will still be playing next year.”
Each season the Bulldogs (9-3, 5-1 District 12 3A, DII) have grown on their last, as last year saw a first-round exit to Waskom, who would eventually lose in the state semifinals. However, with last season’s run, the Bulldogs came into the season thinking it was going to be handed to them again.
In the first week, they were knocked off by a motivated Centerville team that saw the Dogs open the season 0-1.
“I think that Week 1 loss was a reality check. Throughout the summer our kids talked about how they were a part of last year’s team and we were telling them they needed to have their own identity, you aren’t last year’s team. When we lost the game we had a come to Jesus meeting with the kids and they realized we had to build our own team and they did that. What’s tough as a coach is I don’t feel like we ever peaked. We went in the right direction after that loss.”
New Waverly wouldn’t waver though as they railed and won four straight games before facing No. 6 Newton, which handed them their second loss of the year, despite them doing all they could to stop Newton’s three-star running back.
The Bulldogs quickly recovered from that loss winning another four straight to secure their spot in the playoffs as the second seed where they eventually saw Schaub’s first playoff win as New Waverly’s head coach.
“One thing we preached all year is that the most important stat is the win-loss,” Schaub added. “Defensively we did a lot of things that took the kids out of making personal plays but they were spilling it to other players and we did the same thing offensively. Our quarterbacks didn’t key in on one kid and Joe and Jeremy had over 1,000 yards receiving. What’s nice is just the trust the kids have in each other. They relied on each other and they never faltered.”
Now the Bulldogs will turn their attention to the offseason and prepare for the upcoming 2022 season with new faces but a whole lot of confidence to build off of.
