Schmid earns WAC Player of the Week honor

DENVER – Sam Houston’s Eric Schmid, Abilene Christian’s Elijah Moffet and Dixie State’s Connor Brooksby have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference offensive, defensive and special teams Players of the Week, respectively.
Schmid, a redshirt junior quarterback from The Woodlands, finished with a season-high 392 yards passing on 27-of-44 attempts as the Bearkats clinched the AQ7 spot in the 2021 FCS Playoffs. Posting a 158.7 efficiency rating, he threw for three touchdowns and added another touchdown rushing as Sam Houston earned a 42-28 win over Eastern Kentucky to punch their ticket with their 19th victory of 2021.
Moffett, a redshirt freshman safety from Selma, Texas, led the Wildcat defense in a 29-3 win over rival Tarleton, finishing with seven tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception. His interception came on Tarleton’s final offensive play of the game as Moffett still had enough gas in the tank to return the pick 30 yards to allow the Wildcats to ice the clock.
Brooksby, a freshman kicker from St. George, Utah, was busy kicking all night as he was 8-for-8 on PATs and made a pair of field goals in DSU’s 62-21 win over Fort Lewis, including a 50-yard field goal that is an NCAA-era record for the Trailblazers. He also kicked off 11 times with five touchbacks in front of the home crowd.
Other defensive nominees included Sam Houston’s Trevor Williams, who was in the EKU backfield all day, finishing with 11 total tackles, including a pair of tackles-for-loss.
Sam Houston will finish off the regular season on Saturday with a trip to Abilene Christian.
