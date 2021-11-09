Reaching new heights

NEW WAVERLY — After a magical run to the UIL 3A Region III semifinals, New Waverly basketball will look to take the next step in the 2021-22 season.
The Bulldogs will bring back Sebastine Amaro and Joe Bryant as starters from last year’s squad, but will need some others to step up and become leaders on this team.
“I’m looking forward to a good season this year,” New Waverly’s coach Melvin Williams said. “We have some kids that are returning from last year’s varsity team and some kids that are going to add on.”
With Amaro and Bryant heading back to the court, the Bulldogs will have their top-two leading scores back from last season.
Despite losing three starters to graduation last year, the Dogs are still in a prime position to make another run.
“It will be a thing we have to replace,” Williams added. “A lot of success that we had came from those three players and some of the returning starters. I’m looking forward to some of the kids that were on the team last year that were role players that will have to step up and play some major minutes.”
New Waverly is set to tip-off their season on Nov. 16 with a home game against Hitchcock.
“I’m looking forward to another great year, I have high expectations for this season and the sky's the limit. If we play like I know we will be able to play, we will be right back to where we are at,” Williams noted.
