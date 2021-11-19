NEW WAVERLY — For the first time since 2016, New Waverly will be playing football in the area round of the UIL State Playoffs.
After a comeback victory in the Bi-District round of the playoffs, the Bulldogs will now face an undefeated No. 5 West Rusk squad for the area title.
“I think our kids believe that we can be as good as any team in the state,” New Waverly coach Dean Schaub said. “As coaches, we are going to build on that momentum and carry it on to West Rusk, but we can’t just play the second half. We have to do it from the get-go.”
The Raiders will be one of the most balanced offenses that the Bulldogs have faced this year. Junior quarterback Andon Mata has led the way for West Rusk, throwing for over 2,200 yards this season. The rushing attack is very similar, as they have two backs nearing 900 yards each.
Expect West Rusk to come out in a spread formation with junior running back Tate Winings and senior Jamal Ford swapping reps in the backfield. The Dogs will have to stay strong to keep them under wraps.
As the Raiders will provide a tall task for New Waverly, the Bulldogs have some players that can compete. Jeremy Miles and Joe Bryant have been lockdown corners this year and should be able to provide some height to compete with the West Rusk’s receivers.
“They will throw it deep and run the counter on us,” Schaub noted. “We have our best guys on their receivers and we are working all week to stop them. They are definitely a good team and have a solid QB, and skill players. It will be a nice matchup.”
New Waverly’s offense, however, is currently coming off of one of their best games this season. Junior quarterback Sebastine Amaro threw for over 300 yards last week, while finding his receivers for seven scores.
Miles was able to come down with four touchdowns and played a vital role in the Bulldog’scomeback against Hughes Springs.
“Jeremy is a tough one to defend,” Schaub said. “The secondary at West Rusk is good, but he will be a hard guy to stop. We are a tough team to guard with Joe, Dylan [Schaub] and Layne [Sherwin].”
For the Bulldogs to get rolling on offense, they will need junior running back Will Larrison to get yards. The junior has been their mainstay all year, and has been able to pick up the slack when it was needed.
The Bulldogs will make some adjustments to free him up and get him some holes.
“I think a lot of it starts up front,” Schaub added. “When Will is hitting on all cylinders and Sebastine and his receivers are on the same page, we are pretty much unstoppable.”
New Waverly and West Rusk will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday. The game will be played at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Crockett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.