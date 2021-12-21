CLEAR LAKE — New Waverly wrestling saw some of their toughest competition yet, at the Falcon Invitational in Clear Lake on Saturday.
The Bulldogs saw mixed results from the event with three members medaling.
Ian Nash finished the event with a 2-1 record and placed second in the event, while Bethany Brock and Vance Daffin each finished with a 3-2 record and placed fourth.
Despite the rest of the Bulldogs wrestling team not placing, they were still able to get experience and most of them picked up a win during the event. RJ Dusold went 4-1, but was unable to place. Colton McMichael finished 2-2 and Tyler Watson finished the event 2-1.
Bryce Wedgeworth, Casey Dipprey, Cooper Lucas, Nathan Hughes, Jon Childress and Sarah Daffin all finished with a 1-2 record. Mahayla Bollinger was the lone Bulldog contestant without a win.
“I think we saw our best competition of the year,” said Dean Schaub, head coach of the Bulldogs. “I was very proud of having a few kids place and I was also happy that a majority of our wrestlers won at least one match.”
New Waverly will now head into their winter break and once they return, they will proceed into their quad against Willis, Cameron and Humble on Jan. 8 in Willis.
