MAGNOLIA — An injury-plagued New Waverly volleyball team dropped a tough match Monday night.
Brazos was able to best the Lady Dogs in three sets, sweeping them out of the Class 3A Playoffs 16-25,15-25, 5-25.
“Playoffs are when everything you’ve prepared for all season goes into effect. I told the girls to relax and just play their game but go 100% every ball, and every point as we were playing to extend our season,” New Waverly coach Carley Dyess said. “I have preached all year about us creating energy, keeping the momentum on our side, and minimizing our errors. We have to take care of our side to win and we struggled with that Monday.”
Brazos was able to capture all of the energy out of the Lady Dogs sail despite starting the first set on a 5-0 run, New Waverly committed errors that led to the loss. The second set was similar, both teams went toe-to-toe swapping points until Brazos was able to pull away all the momentum and finished off the next two sets to secure the sweep.
“This season has had many ups and downs as it’s been filled with so much adversity up to Monday night,” Dyess added. “Senior Cecilia Vasquez went down before our last district game and senior Tiffany Thorp stepped in and helped us pull out the win against Onalaska to place 3rd. Friday, Thorp went down and the next girl in the lineup had to step up. Getting used to a rotation takes time, and having ours change three times within two weeks is tough.”
New Waverly was led defensively by libero Bre Sykes with 15 digs, while Maggie Shaw added 10 more. McKinley Yargo led in kills.
With the 2021 campaign over, the Lady will now look to continue to build on their young roster and gear up for another attempt in 2022.
“Overall, this is a very special group of girls and I as their coach I could not be more proud of the way they all adapted to do what was best for our team,” Dyess added. “We will miss our four seniors leaving us next year, but with a solid Junior class full of experienced returners we will still be ready to compete! It’s time to work hard this off-season! The countdown is on for us as we are already looking for August 2022.”
