NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly softball will finally get another chance to show what their team can do after finding their way into the area round of last year’s UIL Playoff.
The Lady Dogs were able to get a plethora of experience from last year’s playoff as they had no seniors and returned everybody who played in those games.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing how much the underclassmen have grown and how much the upperclassmen can give,” New Waverly head coach Larry Carlson said. “We are senior heavy this year and the ones who are seniors this year were heavy contributors last year. We’ve got four pitchers this year, so it will be easier for us to go to the bullpen, I would just like to see us hit the ball a little bit better towards the bottom of the lineup. If six through nine can hit the ball, I think it’s going to be a good season.”
While Carlson is looking at his bottom three hitters, the front six of his lineup will be led by senior University of Louisiana Lafayette commit Cecilia Vasquez. Over the last three seasons, Vasquez has racked up a career .613 batting average, where she has batted in 61 runs and scored 110 times.
As Vasquez will lead the way for New Waverly, there are some other batters that opponents will need to look out for. Seniors Ashley Billnoske and Samantha Temple are both hitters that Carlson expects to have a solid year at the dish.
“I think our first, four or five hitters are all tough outs,” Carlson noted. “I think Ashely will hit the ball as well as anybody, as well as Samantha Temple, who is a very good hitter. If she’s not pitching, she needs to be in the lineup. She’s a middle away hitter who is good with two strikes. We also have some freshmen coming up that will be really good hitters.”
Carlson will also have a first this season with a left handed pitcher. Freshman Mallie West will bring something new to New Waverly to compliment the pitching staff that already stands. With four pitchers ready to be in the circle, New Waverly will be able to face anybody.
While the circle is figured out, the defense for New Waverly is ready to fall into place. As some pitchers are starting to hit upwards of 60 miles per hour, Carlson expects Vasquez to set up behind the dish more, leaving a big hole at shortstop. However, Lily Simmons will be able to cover that, while filing some other positions.
“All of the seniors have experience, even if some of them don’t have the at-bats I would like them to have,” Carlson added. “But that’s why we have practice, to keep getting better. My young girls have a ways to go, but they are getting experience with the varsity kids, which I expect to help them along the way.”
The Lady Dogs’ season will start this afternoon as they will travel to Diboll, with first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.
