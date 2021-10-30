New Waverly slips past Kountze, secures second seed in playoffs

KOUNTZE — New Waverly football was able to secure a 27-26 win after a questionable pass interference call put Kountze in field goal range in the final seconds.
With the win, the Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1 District 12-3A, DII) now have a firm hold on the second seed, and can potentially have a home playoff game when the postseason starts.
“We told the kids it would be a dog fight and it definitely was,” New Waverly coach Dean Schaub said. “It came down to the end and just like Kountze we battled and it was a really good game, it took some years off our lives but oh well.”
The Bulldogs played a solid game against Kountze, and saw plenty of kids get action on the field and step up for the big win.
Senior quarterback Sebastine Amaro was able to pass the ball around to several players, including Joe Bryant and Jeremy Miles.
Layne Sherwin was another strong player for the Bulldogs, contributing on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs also had a big catch by Brett Adams that went for a touchdown late in the game.
“I’ll say that their running back is very good,’ Schaub added. “I thought our defensive line played well. We had good coverage on them and they have a couple of receivers who can catch the ball well. Truthfully, it was an all around team effort on both sides.”
New Waverly will have one more test before they head to the Class 3A, DII Playoffs, with a home game against Anderson-Shiro next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.