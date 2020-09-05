New Waverly shuts out Lovelady 33-0

LOVELADY — For the second week in a row, the New Waverly Bulldogs rode an overwhelming defensive effort to victory.
After spending roughly 90 minutes in a weather delay, New Waverly jumped ahead of Lovelady early and never looked back. The Bulldogs held the Lions to just 154 yards, cruising to a 33-0 road win Friday night — the Bulldogs’ first shutout in recent memory.
“I say it week-to-week, but it's our chemistry,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We play hard, we play classy and we don't have bad days of practice. That's exactly what championship teams do.”
New Waverly’s defense forced a total of five turnovers, and in turn, frequently created short fields for the offense to work with.
Layne Sherwin produced three of these turnovers with a pair of fumble recoveries to go along with his second interception of the season. KJ Merchant also had a fumble recovery off a muffed punt to go along with a rushing touchdown.
“We're aggressive, way more aggressive than we've been in the past,” New Waverly senior Ty Elder said. “We changed up our defense so that it's a lot simpler. Just swarm to the ball — that's our philosophy, and we did that very well tonight.”
“They just love football,” Schaub added. “They salivate to make hits, they play as a unit and everybody on our team is a contributor.”
New Waverly’s offense struggled at times early on, finishing the first half with only 83 yards. The Bulldogs picked it up offensively after that, however, making adjustments to allow junior quarterback Sebastine Amaro with more time to throw.
Amaro — who was sacked three times for a loss of 30 yards in the first half — was essentially untouched over the final two quarters, and his efficiency surged as a result. After completing under 30% of his passes in the first half, Amaro went 11-of-13 the rest of the way, finishing with 175 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
“It helped out a lot,” Amaro said. “At first I didn't have enough time to throw, but we made adjustments at halftime to help us get the win.”
“They brought a lot of pressure and had to get rid of the ball quick,” Schaub added. “We definitely did that in the second half, and it worked very well.”
Ty Elder was Amaro’s top target, hauling in seven receptions for 92 yards and a pair of 30-yard touchdowns. Wyatt Sherwin also added three catches for 50 yards, including a late 40-yard score.
The Bulldogs return to action at home Friday against Hearne. With a win, New Waverly will improve to 3-0 for the first time in over a decade.
