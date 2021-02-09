Building a program from scratch is a long and tedious process.
As they enter their third year as a program, the New Waverly Bulldogs soccer team is reaching for new heights. This year also marks the inaugural season of the girl’s soccer program.
“Last year we doubled our wins with the guys,” Bulldogs head coach Jorge Arana said. “I’m looking forward to getting a few more wins this year as we get better. I told the girls already ‘they won the World Cup’ by just being able to play.”
While the team has seen steady improvement, consistency is something that the Bulldogs need. With a shortened 2020 season, the chemistry of the team hasn’t been able to develop as much as it should.
This is something that they are hoping to change in this 2021 season.
“It has been kinda tough keeping a team together, with seniors graduating and some people saying it’s not for me,” Arana said.
Another struggle for these teams is finding enough players to build a team. The boys’ team has been able to field a team with a small bench, while the girls’ team includes only 10 players, with some people still learning the game.
Both teams are just excited they get to play this year.
“We’re playing,” Arana said. “The boys and the girls seem to be excited about it. I do give them credit, because they do want to learn and get better. They practice hard and play very hard as well.”
The girls team is also out to a solid start, while they haven’t won a game Arana is just happy that they are scoring goals.
While the season is already underway for the Bulldogs and the Lady Dogs, they still face many challenges. Coach Arana has nothing but praise for them though.
“The kids are gonna play tough and with all their heart,” Arana added. “They want to get better at what they do.”
The season will continue for both teams as they will travel to Crockett, with the boys kicking off Tuesday at 5 p.m. and the girls following at 7 p.m.
