HEARNE — New Waverly football is rolling strong.
The Bulldogs picked up their second straight win on Friday with a 45-18 win over Hearne.
“It’s nice to go into homecoming with a winning streak,” Bulldogs head coach Dean Schaub said. “The kids came out and played hard and we corrected the mistakes from last week.”
The Bulldogs defense was rock solid throughout the game, allowing just one offensive touchdown all night and then stopped them on a two-point conversion.
One positive from tonight is there was not a single player that could be pen pointed out, because of how well the team played it was a team effort in the trenches. The Bulldogs also took a different approach offensively tonight. Instead of their normal split, they ran the ball all night.
“The offensive line asked if we could run behind them all night and we obliged,” Schaub added. “We ran a lot tonight with Will Larrison and Sebastine Amaro and Dylan Schaub caught a really nice touchdown pass as well.”
New Waverly will be riding a two-game win streak when they return home next week for their homecoming game against Hardin. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“You have to have momentum going into district play,” Schaub added. “We expect to play well next week, because nobody wants to sit out on the bye week with a nasty taste in their mouth.”
