New Waverly returns home for key district matchup

NEW WAVERLY — The postseason is nearing and the New Waverly Bulldogs find themselves in prime positioning for a spot.
After getting their second win in District 12 3A, DII play last week, New Waverly football will need to keep up their strong performance against a tough Corrigan-Camden Friday night in a game that could decide who will host a playoff game.
New Waverly will look to defeat Corrigan-Camden for the second straight year and keep a stronghold on the second spot in the district rankings.
“After watching Corrigan on film, we are going to try and stress to our kids that they are hungry,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “Last year was a battle and this year will be a battle, so we just need to focus in practice and it will take care of itself.”
The Corrigan-Camden offense could be somewhat of a struggle for New Waverly.
Camden will line up in the shotgun formation on a majority of their plays with a balanced attack behind junior lefty quarterback Christian Guzman.
The dual-threat field general is best on a roll-out and has shown an ability to keep drives alive with his legs.
With a handful of running backs on the roster, Corrigan will also have plenty of options to try and throw New Waverly off their scent and make things difficult.
Despite getting the win last Friday night against Hemphill, New Waverly had a halftime lull and allowed Hemphill to claw back into the game. Against Corrigan-Camden, they can’t have a similar start to the second half.
“You always tell the kids halftime to win the second half,” Schaub said. “We try to stress that teams aren’t going to lay down for you. I told them they were gonna come out and run the ball, we just have to let our kids know that they are done when the clock says zero. Everybody has a chance until that happens.”
The offense for New Waverly will also need to continue to be strong.
After two quick scores last Friday night the team lulled. Junior running back Will Larrison got back in the driver's seat for New Waverly and scored the first two scores of the game. His usage in this game was at the level that Shaub wants.
Corrigan Camden’s defense has allowed district opponents an average of 25 points per game.
“We’ve had costly penalties,” Schaub added. “We’ve had too many holding penalties and that just kills drives. If we can minimize penalties and turnovers we have a chance to win big. It’s all up to them.”
GAME INFORMATION
Friday’s district showdown between Corrigan-Camden and New Waverly is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Bulldog Stadium in New Waverly.
