New Waverly ready for 'physical' season opener against Centerville

Walker County’s high school football season is about to kick off.
The New Waverly Bulldogs are among the programs across the state that will start their 2020 campaigns this week — UIL teams in 5A and 6A must wait until Sept. 24 to begin the season, but those in classes 4A below can get rolling as soon as Thursday. New Waverly will open its season Friday at home against Centerville, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
While this will mark the Bulldogs’ first official game of 2020, head coach Dean Schaub received a glimpse into what to expect from his team last Friday in a scrimmage against Groveton. The coach appears to have liked what he saw.
“I was really impressed with our kids,” Schaub said. “I think our conditioning is what I was most excited about. They had so many players, they're a two-platoon football team, and our kids stayed on the field the whole time. Our offensive line was definitely a strong part, and then on defense I was very impressed with how physical we played.”
The Bulldogs are hoping this physicality translates over to Friday’s game against a run-heavy Centerville squad that has won three straight district titles at the Class 2A, Division I level.
“I told our kids that they'll run the ball and take time off the clock, and obviously their goal is to score at the end of a drive,” Schaub said. “They'll have a lot of possession, so we just have to score when we have the ball. Centerville is a very physical team that is very well coached. Coach (Kyle) Hardee is doing it right over there, and most of his seniors have played nearly 40 games. They've played a lot of football and have a lot of experience.
“We have to stop the run. They're going to hit us in the mouth, we know that. We just have to set the tone and do that as well.”
Schaub feels ‘a lot better’ about his team’s chances to stop Centerville’s rushing attack after an inspiring showing in last week’s scrimmage.
The coach notes Peyton Cooper — who plays linebacker and running back — had a strong performance on both sides of the ball, as did Wyatt Sherwin and Ty Elder, who are expected to make key contributions at receiver and defensive back.
“I feel a lot better going into this game with a defense that has been producing out there,” Schaub said. “I know we can stop the run. I know that we aren't going to hold them to zero yards rushing, and they'll likely score — it's just what happens with that team. But I think our defense can control the run game.”
The Bulldogs’ play last week against Groveton isn’t the only factor that has their coach feeling optimistic heading into Friday’s season opener.
New Waverly brings back 18 starters, the most in District 12-3A, Division II, and over a dozen seniors. As a result, team chemistry is as high as Schaub has seen since he took the helm of the program.
“The chemistry is the best I've ever had at New Waverly,” he said. “Our kids support each other, don't badmouth each other and show up to practice. We've had early-morning workouts and they all show up to those, so I think our kids have all bought in.
“As a head coach, it usually takes about four years to really see the fruits of your labor. So right now, being in my fourth year as a head coach, I'm seeing what I want to see. I don't want to get too comfortable, and I expect more, but I see that the kids are on the road we want them on.”
Due to safety precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the seating capacity at Bulldog Stadium will be limited to 432 on the home side and 242 on the visitors side.
The school announced last week that tickets will only be available through presale, with priority given to families of students participating in the competitions. The New Waverly High School student body will be given the next opportunity to purchase tickets.
