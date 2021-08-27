NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly football will officially kick off the 2021 season Friday night at Centerville.
The Bulldogs and the Tigers went toe-to-toe in Week 1 last year, where the Dogs pulled out the 34-12 win. They’re hoping for a similar fate this year.
“I think we’ve had two really good scrimmages,” Bulldogs head coach Dean Schaub said. “Our kids are excited to play Centerville. It is always a good test for us to see where we are at. The team is just excited to go against a team that matters, it is for records now.”
Playing Centerville provides a strong starting point for the Bulldogs since the Tigers are a run-heavy team. This will give the Bulldogs a good starting point in how their defense will look come district play. The Tigers will be led by their running back trio of Paxton Hancock, Angel Villarreal and LaVodrick Phillps. The trio combined for over 1,200 yards despite Hancock having his season cut short.
The early view will also prepare the Dogs defense for the rest of their schedule, which holds six other run-heavy teams.
“They run the football alot,” Schaub noted. “They will throw it deep and try to catch us sleeping, but I think our defense is pretty solid in stopping the run. We are glad to face a running team and our kids know we have strength in stopping the run.”
Offense will try to be split in their approach. With senior quarterback Sebastine Amaro under center, the Dogs can be as versatile as they want. With a majority of the offense building a connection last year, they will have one last season to show it off.
“Their defense is fast,” Schuab said. “They are well coached and disciplined. We told our kids ‘they are going to pin their ears back and come at you every single play’ . We can't take a play off because our quarterback will be laying on the ground. Offensively we are going to be about 50-50 and hope we score a lot.”
The Bulldogs will bring back running back Peyton Cooper, who rushed for 514 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Amaro finished last season with 1,384 yards with 12 touchdowns through the air and 560 yards and six scores on the ground. Defensively, Dylan Schaub and JaCarius Smithers are a few other names that fans will hear after. Kicker Adrian Zamudio also deserves recognition, as he holds a range of 50-plus yards on field goals.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Centerville.
