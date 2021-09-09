New Waverly looks to ride momentum into tough road test

Head coach Dean Schaub is hoping last week was a turning point for the New Waverly football team.
After struggling through its season-opener, the Bulldogs turned the corner last week as the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week Will Larrison tallied four scores to lead New Waverly to a 45-6 victory over Lovelady.
“We defiantly needed a win, because nobody wants to start the season 0-2,” Schaub said. “It was a good morale booster for our kids and to even better to win with a sizeable margin. I’ll take that any day.”
Larrison and the Dogs will try and keep that mentality as they move on to play Hearne, who in the preseason was selected to finish at the top of District 12-2A, DI.
The Eagles will head into Friday night’s contest coming off a 55-15 loss to Franklin, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, DII. But they have already found early success in the season behind a group of athletic offensive weapons.
The Eagles will be led by quarterback T. J. Webster and the trio of Jabri Dunn, Jeremiah Gurode and Justavian Bendford. Dunn was selected by Dave Campbell Texas Football as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year for District 12-2A, DI. This receiver trio put up 36 points on Trinity in the first game of the season.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles are lead by defensive end Anthony Jackson — the Dave Campbells’ Preseason Defensive MVP for the district.
“They are a lot like us in the run/pass split,” Schaub said. “Hearne has lots of speed and we know that. We will have to play the way we are coached to play to beat them.”
Coming off the win against Lovelady, the Bulldog offense may have found their rhythm with a balanced attack that was lead by Larrison, who posted 91 rushing and 49 receiving yards. Sebastine Amaro also looked like he was no longer in a funk, as he threw for 231 yards. His main targets are Layne Sherwin and Dylan Schaub.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Wood Field in Hearne.
