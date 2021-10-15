New Waverly looks to bounce back at Hemphill

NEW WAVERLY — The New Waverly Bulldogs will try to get back on track against Hemphill on Friday after suffering a 51-24 loss on their home field to a top-10 team last week.
And they will do so against a team that is coming off their first win in three weeks.
New Waverly will travel nearly 150 miles near the Texas-Louisiana border for a clash with Hemphill.
“It’s gonna be a long drive and we’ve watched them on film, but after the Newton game I’ve decided we are telling the kids we have to go into every game with that mindset of Newton,” New Waverly’s head coach Dean Schaub said. “I really think that our kids were geared up to play and so no matter the competition from here on out, we need to set the tone and do our thing.”
Heading into this game the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1 District 12-3A, DII) won’t have much to change in their game plan, as Hemphill will continue to bring the run-first offense, something that the Dogs have seen consistently.
The Hornets will look to use their run game led by senior back Jammarrious Hall and junior Dekevin Smith in a two-person backfield. They will also try and play mind games with the Bulldogs defense, who is coming off a loss where Warren’s three-star recruit De'anthony Gatson piled up 239 yards on the ground.
Hemphill will also try and keep you on your toes with the passing game. Senior quarterback Omarion Smith will to the air, but not very often.
“What’s nice is that half of their offense is similar to Newton,” Schaub added. “Since we just played Newton it is very similar to what we are doing. Our kids have really faced both offenses, where they are going to have to go back and forth in different formations, but we are like most schools and we key in on what they do best.”
The Bulldogs know that they will need a more balanced attack moving forward.
In their Friday night loss, junior running back Will Larrison was limited to just a handful of carries, while senior quarterback Sebastine Amaro was tasked with throwing the ball all game. Wide receiver Joe Bryant has been a force for the Bulldogs over the last two games.
Having the run game would alleviate some of the stress on the team to win the game through the air.
“If we can have zero turnovers our chances of winning are really good,” Schaub noted.”Everybody is getting hit with the turnover bug, last week we had a couple that we shouldn’t have had. Offensively, I think we are pretty potent when we are focused and not shooting ourselves in the foot. We hope to be playing an A-game on Friday night.”
GAME INFORMATION
New Waverly and Hemphill will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday at Hemphill Stadium.
