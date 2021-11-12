New Waverly looks for first playoff win since 2016

NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly football is back in the postseason for their second straight year.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season with an overall 8-2 record and finished in second place of District 12 3A, DII with a record of 5-1, their lone loss was to undefeated Newton.
In the bi-district round of the playoffs, the Bulldogs will face Hughes Springs (4-5, 4-2 District 11 3A. DII) on Friday night.
“Looking at Hughes Springs, we are going to have to work a lot on stopping the run,” Bulldogs head coach Dean Schaub said. “They run the football well and they are patient and they are going to chew time off the clock and score at the end.”
The Mustangs will be led by senior Patrick Boyd who does it all for them. The senior is listed as a defensive end and tight end but also takes over the quarterback duties for this team as he rushed for 104 yards against Harleton a few weeks ago.
While the run game is what the Mustangs will rely on, they have had some success through the air. Boyd was able to toss the ball for just 34 yards against Elysian Fields last week but they came in chunks. Sophomore Emmanuel Baird caught two passes for 33 yards, but a majority of the yards came after the catch.
The Bulldog defense will need to continue to build off what they were able to do last week against Anderson-Shiro and that will give them a fighting chance.
“It’s nice that we are playing a team where it’s not an offense that we haven’t seen before,” Schaub noted. “Our kids have experience against that type of offense and it’s nice we don’t start from ground zero.”
Offense for the Dogs has been on a tear over the last few weeks and was able to put up 41 points in their win against the Fighting Owls. With senior quarterback Sebastine Amaro and junior running back Will Larrison leading the way for the Dogs, they will be able to make a push in the playoffs.
Another strong factor that New Waverly has is tall receivers. Jeremy Miles, Joe Bryant and Dylan Schaub and can all go up over defenders and bring in touchdowns for the Dogs and make big plays for the offense.
“Our kids know that we can pass and throw well,” Schaub added. “It’s nice to know that we are not a one-dimensional team. A few years ago we went to the playoffs and we were 90% run and we knew that if somebody made us pass we were gonna struggle. It’s nice to know that we can do both. Our kids are confident that we can score any time.”
The Bulldogs and the Mustangs will kick off at 7 p.m. at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.
