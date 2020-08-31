New Waverly kicks off new-feel football season in Walker County

As kickoff approached for a 2020 high school football season that sometimes felt like it would never happen, it’s only fitting that uncertainty crept in at the final moment.
Not because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather, it was inclement weather that put the season on hold for an extra hour.
Sports fans in Walker County caught a break this time, however. The rain and lightning subsided, and the New Waverly Bulldogs took the field in front of a crowd of a little over 600. They didn’t disappoint either, out-matching Centerville — winners of three straight district titles — en route to a 34-12 victory.
Many aspects of Week 1 felt normal, while others will undoubtedly take some getting used to before it feels natural. But with the high school football season officially underway, it’s hard to feel anything but thankful.
Here’s to hoping we can finish this thing out with no — or at least minimal — interruptions.
NEW-LOOK FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS
The most obvious change for this year, and one that will take place throughout the county, is the introduction of coronavirus-related safety precautions.
At New Waverly, this meant limiting what is typically a packed Bulldog Stadium to just over 600 spectators . Tickets were primarily distributed to family members of participants, faculty and the high school student body. However, a limited number were available for the general public and fans of the opposing team.
Other precautions included face covering requirements, as well as barriers to protect concession stand workers. Speaking of concessions, the options were reduced to mostly prepackaged food and drink items — likely to help lower the chances of transmitting COVID-19. So at least for now, the pregame ritual of a $2.50 hot dog or hamburger will have to wait.
SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE
Despite these alterations, much of what makes Friday night football a centerpiece of Texas culture was still intact.
Whether it was unexpected fireworks, such as Centerville’s 57-yard touchdown bomb on the first play from scrimmage, or the bubbling excitement for the home fans as New Waverly rattled off 34 straight points to put a blowout in motion, nothing really changed about the on-field product. The presence of bands and cheerleaders helped the game day environment feel a little bit more normal as well, even if attendance was cut roughly in half from what it usually is.
GAME BALL
As for the game itself, New Waverly has no shortage of standouts.
The Bulldog defense shut down Centerville after its early mishap, allowing just 26 yards over the final 22 plays of the first half and forcing three turnovers. Junior quarterback Sebastine Amaro also impressed, compiling 190 total yards and two touchdowns, as did Ja’carrius Smithers — who played both ways on the line and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
This week’s game ball, however, goes to the big guys up front: the offensive line.
New Waverly built a 19-point lead by halftime, and the O-line helped put the game away with drives of eight and 10 plays out of the break. With the Bulldogs — who rushed for 179 yards — dominating the time of possession battle, Centerville was only able to run four offensive plays in the third quarter, essentially ending any chance of a comeback.
Next up for New Waverly is a road game at Lovelady, which is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m on Friday.
