New Waverly impresses at Navasota Meet

New Waverly cross country runners are off to a good start in September.
Competing at the recent Navasota Cross Country Meet, the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs had several notable performers at the high school and junior high level.
Hutton Edney led the Bulldogs’ varsity team, which also includes Blake Krienke, Nathan Visoso, Vance Daffin, Ashton McBride, and Charlie Dipprey. The freshman received a medal after placing 12th out of 72 competitors, clocking a 17:38 3-mile time.
The varsity girls team consisted of Sunny Horner (18th place), Amara Cook (20th place), Iris Jowell (21st place), Alyssa Palmer and Madison Shaw.
New Waverly’s junior varsity teams all ran competitive races, as did the junior high teams.
Eighth-grader Callaway Edney received a medal finishing eighth. Brooke Munoz also impressed, as did Maurice Johnson, who was running in his first every cross country meet. On the seventh grade side, both New Waverly runners placed, with Mason Buhler finishing 11th for the boys and Maryn Cook finishing 12th for the girls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.