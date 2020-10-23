CORRIGAN — The playoffs are in clear sight for the New Waverly Bulldogs.
New Waverly broke away late, as they secured a 40-27 win over Corrigan-Camden and marched towards securing the No. 2 seed for District 12-3A. The Bulldogs (5-2, 3-1) will likely be able to secure a spot in the postseason next week.
“We are now set up to make the big push that we need to get the No. 2 seed,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We have to take care of business next week, and if we keep doing what we’ve been doing we will be there in the end.”
New Waverly did much of their damage on the ground in Friday’s win with Peyton Cooper chewing up yardage behind solid offensive line play.
“Obviously it was nice to get the win, because we haven’t beaten Coorigan in 10 or 12 years. They are fighting for a playoff spot, just like we are and it was a good game all the way to the end,” Schaub added.
The Bulldogs will host Kountze next week in New Waverly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.