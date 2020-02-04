New Waverly gets revenge in rematch with Trinity

A staunch defensive effort down the stretch lifted the New Waverly Bulldogs to a pivotal District 23-3A victory over Trinity Tuesday night.
New Waverly overcame an early double-digit deficit with a dominant second half, holding off the Tigers for a 55-49 home victory.
“Tonight was a good win,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “We started out a little slow and a little sluggish, and just weren't being aggressive on the defensive side. In the second half, we came out and picked it up. We adjusted to their offense and started being more aggressive.”
The Bulldogs’ trailed by as much as 11 points in the first half, struggling to attack Trinity’s full-court press. Once New Waverly settled in, however, momentum began to tilt in its favor.
Four straight points by the Dogs in the final 10 seconds of the first half allowed them to close the gap down to 31-27 at the break, and their defense began to take over in the second half.
New Waverly held Trinity without a field goal for a 10-minute stretch starting midway through the third quarter, spurring a 23-13 run to close out the victory. The Dogs pulled ahead on a Cameron Bell 3-pointer with just over four minutes remaining and never looked back.
“We got out of our rhythm offensively,” Trinity head coach Jacoby Mitchell said. “In the first half, we were clicking on all cylinders. We got stagnant in the second half and started forcing things. We were trying to get everything back in one possession instead of trusting the offense.”
“We just fought over the screens instead of playing behind them,” Williams added. “We started playing up on them more and that's what helped us out on the defensive side.”
Sebastine Amaro led New Waverly with 13 points — including eight in the fourth quarter alone. Cameron Austin and Blake Krienke also scored in double figures with 10 points each.
Austin credits the Bulldogs’ raucous home crowd with giving them the boost they needed.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “They give us confidence and give us energy.”
Trinity took the first meeting between the teams last month. The Bulldogs’ win on Tuesday ties the district rivals back up in second place, three games behind No. 5 Coldspring.
“It feels great,” Amaro said. “We've been working hard at practice so we could get revenge. We're just trying to get up to the top right now.”
The Bulldogs will look to make it two in a row Friday at Onalaska, while the Tigers attempt to get back in the win column at home against Anderson-Shiro. Both games are scheduled to top off at 7:30 p.m.
