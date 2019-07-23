It’s almost time for future Bulldogs to put their talents to the test.
The New Waverly Bulldog Football Camp is set to return next week, with the annual event scheduled to run from July 29-31. The camp will take place from 5-7 p.m. each night, and is open to all athletes entering grades 1-9.
New Waverly head football coach and athletic director Dean Schaub says the event typically attracts 40-50 campers.
“We split the kids up by grades, and we'll have several coaches out there,” Schaub said. “Basically what we do is go through all facets of the game. Half of it is an offensive camp, and the other half is defense. Usually we end it with the NFL Punt, Pass and Kick competition. We give out certificates, and of course everyone gets a camp shirt.
“Every year it keeps getting better. It's just a way to get football kids excited about the upcoming season.”
In addition to providing training to young athletes, the Bulldogs use the camp as an opportunity to showcase their program.
“It's paramount,” the coach added. “We have to do it. At the end of the camp last year, we put the kids in a real varsity jersey ... they got to put on a helmet, and they loved that. We take a picture and make one for each kid to take home to their families — anything to get them excited about maybe being a Bulldog one day.”
For Schaub, the best part of the camp comes at the end of each day.
“My favorite part of the camp is at the end of each day,” he said. “I usually have a senior come in and talk to the kids about what it means to be a Bulldog. Each day I have one of the team leaders come in, and those kids look up to them.”
The cost to attend is $50 per camper (+$25 per sibling) if registered before tomorrow, or $60 per camper (+$35 per sibling) after today. Contact Schaub at (254) 702-8470 or dschaub@new-waverly.k12.tx.us for more information.
