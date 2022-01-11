New Waverly finds success during Willis quad

WILLIS — New Waverly wrestling headed 10 miles south for their quad match against Willis, Humble and a combined team of Humble and Willis, where they saw positive results from the event.
The event was supposed to be held between Willis, Humble and Cameron but with Cameron not making the trip the duals saw a combined team with Humble and Willis to compete as the fourth team.
The Bulldogs were able to come away with a 2-1 record dropping their lone match to Humble.
“The kids wrestled hard on Saturday and overall we came out with some good wins against good opponents,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We’re very proud of how far this team has come.”
With the two dual wins, the Bulldogs were able to come away with 21 wins, with Vance Daffin going a perfect 7-0 in his matches.
The Bulldogs defeated Willis 48-14, the combination Willis and Humble team 54-12 and sustained a lone loss against Humble with 18-36.
New Waverly’s Ian Nash (3-0), Sarah Daffin (3-0), Bryce Wedgeworth (1-0) and Bethany Brock (2-0) all went undefeated in the quad.
The other Bulldogs finished as follows, Casey Dipprey 1-1, Cooper Lucas 1-1, RJ Dusold 0-2, Nathan Hughes 2-1, Colton McMichael 2-1, Jon Childress 1-2, Christina Scott 0-1 and Mahayla Bollinger 0-2.
With the Willis tournament in the books, the Bulldogs will now look ahead to their quad against Kingwood Park, Milby and Northside on Wednesday.
