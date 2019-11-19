NEW WAVERLY — It was four years in the making, but that made it even sweeter.
The New Waverly Bulldogs and Alpha Omega Academy Lions reignited a Walker County rivalry four years back, with AOA emerging victorious in the first three annual meetings. There was a different result Tuesday night in New Waverly.
Alpha Omega guard Wade Williams knocked down a pull-up jumper early in the fourth quarter to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 49-48, when New Waverly — playing its first game of the season — seized the moment. The Dogs closed the game on a 19-9 run to secure a satisfying 68-57 victory.
“Four years we've been playing them, and this is the first time we've won,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “I'm very pleased and very happy with the boys. Once the crowd got into it, the players picked up their energy.”
A raucous crowd — both teams packed their respective side of the gym, with dueling student sections chirping at each other throughout the evening — is something that has become a trademark of this rivalry over the past few years.
“It was a great game and great atmosphere,” Alpha Omega head coach Wes Jones said. “It's always a good game with New Waverly because we're neighbors, the kids know each other and both teams are really competitive.”
“It hypes everybody up,” New Waverly guard Sebastine Amaro said of the atmosphere. “Everybody is in the spirit and it just wakes our mind up to play better.”
Amaro elevated his game to the occasion, pouring in a team-high 24 points — including eight straight free throws to help the Dogs pull away in the fourth quarter.
Williams led the Lions with 35 points, and connected on a 3-pointer late in the fourth that ended a New Waverly run and cut the gap to 10. A new face then iced the game for the Bulldogs, as sophomore guard Ashton McBride — playing in his first game at the varsity level — buried a contested 3-pointer of his own to send the home crowd into a frenzy.
“I was really excited,” said McBride, who finished with 11 points, “but I also had to get back and play on defense.”
Coach Williams points to the play of junior post Gavin Chamberlain as a driving force in his team’s victory. Chamberlain recorded 11 points, while holding his own in the paint against a talented Alpha Omega frontcourt.
“Gavin Chamberlain came up big on the boards and just battling down in the paint,” the coach said. “It was good to see him come out and play that way.”
The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday at Royal, while the Lions will attempt to bounce back at home Friday against Calvary.
LADY DOGS RIDE TOUGH DEFENSE TO BIG WIN
The New Waverly Lady Bulldogs picked up a rivalry win in front of the home crowd Tuesday night, and did so in convincing fashion.
New Waverly rolled to a 64-19 victory over Alpha Omega Academy. Spurring this win was a high-intensity defensive approach, headlined by a suffocating press.
“They really stepped up and played good defense,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said. “We put in a press and executed really well. We got a bunch of turnovers and went up like that, and they just kept going. Overall, they played really good together.”
In particular, the coach was impressed with her team’s discipline.
“We were more disciplined tonight,” Gilliam added. “We realize that we have to play smart, and they stepped up to the challenge tonight.”
The Lady Dogs return to action Tuesday at Shepherd, while the Lady Lions face Calvary at home on Friday.
