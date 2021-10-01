New Waverly dominates Warren after slow start

WARREN — It took New Waverly a quarter to get going, but once it did, the floodgates opened.
The result was a 35-9 road win against Warren in its District 3A-2 opener Friday night.
It’s was the fourth consecutive win for the Bulldogs, who are defeating opponents by an average of five touchdowns.
The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0) found themselves behind early when a deep snap went over the punter’s head for a safety. However, New Waverly responded with scores first and second quarter, alongside a Warren touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 14-9 lead at the break.
That’s when New Waverly turned it on.
The Bulldogs added one touchdown in the third and two in the fourth, as they broke away and secured the victory.
“I thought we played sloppy in the first half, but started playing really good football in the second half,” Bulldog head coach Dean Schaub said. “Our defense was outstanding and only gave up one score against a confusing offense. It wasn’t a perfect win, but we are pleased with how strong we finished.”
The Bulldog offense was led by junior receiver Joe Bryant, who hauled in a pair of touchdown passes. Schaub also praised the performances of receiver Jeremy Miles and running back Will Larrison.
“Opponents know that when you play us, you can’t just stop one kid,” Schaub said. “There are a bunch of kids that can contribute and as a coach that’s exactly where you want to be.”
NEXT WEEK
New Waverly is hoping that they can carry their momentum into next week’s district game against No. 6 Newton.
“We told our kids that we’re 1-0 in the district and that’s what’s most important,” Schaub said. “They’re excited about the win and looking forward to Newton next week. It’s nice to go into a game against a team like Newton with a league win under your belt.”
