There are feel-good stories, and then there’s the saga of the New Waverly football team.
Just two years ago, the Bulldogs were so downtrodden on their luck, that they struggled to be competitive in a surging district. They were just two years removed from an undefeated district championship, but the playoffs seemed nowhere in sight for the immediate future.
Their confidence flipped completely heading into the 2020 season, and head coach Dean Schaub knew that he had something special brewing in southern Walker County. On Friday, the mission for the fourth-year coach came full circle, as the Bulldogs secured a spot in the Class 3A, DII playoffs with a 42-0 victory over Kountze.
“It’s rewarding to see this success,” Schaub noted. “These seniors were all freshmen when I took the job here and it has taken a while to rebuild, but it’s happened.”
However, making the playoffs is not enough for the Bulldogs, who are in full pursuit of the No. 2 seed, which they will be able to secure with a win over Anderson-Shiro next week.
“We know that we aren’t done yet. If we can take care of business next week then we will have that second seed and that is going to be pretty important to us for the playoffs,” Schaub said. “We’ve told the kids that anything goes in the playoffs, so it’s all about the draw to how you do.”
Behind junior standouts Sebastine Amaro and Peyton Cooper, along with the skills of Will Larrison, Ty Elder and Brett Munoz, New Waverly is poised to make a deep run and prove that they are back among the contenders in Class 3A football.
“I don’t believe that we have peaked yet, but I think we are heading that way,” the head coach said with his team nearing 400 yards of production on offense, while pitching its third shutout of the year on Friday. “We hope that when the playoffs come around, we are peaking and able to go several rounds.”
The Bulldogs will travel to Anderson next week for the regular season finale. With a win, New Waverly will move onto the playoffs, where they will likely host Hughes Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.