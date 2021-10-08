New Waverly bracing for biggest test of the season

NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly football is experiencing a resurgence that it hasn’t seen in five years.
Not only are the Bulldogs winning, but they are winning in a dominant fashion — outsourcing opponents 195-60.
However, the competition takes a massive leap forward Friday when No. 6 Newton comes to town in what could end up being the deciding game for the District 12-3A, DII championship.
In order for the Bulldogs (4-1) to get this win, they will have to slow down Newton running back De'Anthony Gatson — a highly recruited prospect with scholarship offers from the likes of USC and Texas.
“We look at it as probably the best team we’ve seen all year, maybe all season,” Bulldogs head coach Dean Schaub said. “We know we are up against great speed. We have a game plan and our kids are excited. If you want to be the best, then you have to beat the best.”
While the Bulldog defense has been on a tear this year, last week they were able to hold Warren’s rushing game to their lowest rushing yards with 129. The Bulldogs will need another strong performance from them this week against Newton (4-1).
All eyes will be on Gatson in this game, but he is not the only threat on the team that gets 90% of their offensive production on the ground. Gatson currently leads the team with 659 rushing yards in four games, while senior Jaden Hunter leads the team with nine touchdowns and has rushed for 579 yards in five games.
While you have to pay a lot of attention to the run, the Eagles are still able to burn you deep. When they do throw the ball, Westin Gipson is the likely target and is responsible for 196 of the team’s 237 yards through the air.
PRACTICING DIFFERENT
One thing that the Bulldogs have done is move to a non-contact practice to help alleviate hits, but it has done something that even Schaub didn’t expect.
“We don’t go live during the week and our kids have really responded well to that,” Schaub noted. “ They bottle it all up and they expose it Friday night. We did it to prevent injury, but we found out they have pent-up energy for four days. It seems to work.”
OFFENSIVE PRODUCTION
Things have also been rolling for the Dogs on the offensive end. After being shut down offensively in the opening week against Centerville, New Waverly has posted four straight games with 35-plus points.
Last week, the Bulldogs offense was led by the connection between senior quarterback Sebastine Amaro and Junior receiver Joe Bryant. The duo connected four times for 113 yards and two scores. Amaro also had a strong connection with junior Jeremy Miles, who finished with 77 yards and a score.
Junior running back Will Larrison will also have his work cut out of him this week, as the Bulldogs will need a strong performance out of their running backs to keep the clock moving.
“We’ve got a stable of running backs and four really good receivers,” Schaub NOTED. “They catch the ball well, and I think thawing the offensive weapons have really, really, helped our game.”
GAME INFORMATION
One positive about this game is it will be played at Bulldog Stadium in New Waverly. The home-field advantage in this game is something that Schaub is looking forward to and hope Bulldog fans show out for this game.
The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“It definitely helps,” Schaub said. “Home field advantage is great, our surface is different. We have a lot of advantages our way, we are hoping that comes into play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.