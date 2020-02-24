New Waverly baseball looking for greatness

Baseball season has arrived in New Waverly.
The Bulldogs will begin its season tonight against Woodville, coming off back-to-back season’s on which they advanced past the bi-district round of the Class 3A playoffs.
“I think this group has the chance to do some great things,” said Bulldog coach Jacob Huckabay. “If the leadership comes aboard. I have six seniors that are willing to take charge and lead.”
They enter the season with a sour taste in their mouth though, after an early exit from the postseason.
“These kids are hungry after last year,” said Huckabay. “They felt like they under achieved, which with I’m with them on that. They are ready give in and give what they’ve got this year.”
Last season, the Bulldogs posted a 13-6 while going a perfect 6-0 in district. This was in part due to a strong pitching staff, which gave up 60 runs. Losing only one starter from the rotation, the team will have plenty of familiar faces going into the season, one being senior pitcher/first baseman Konway Baird.
Baird is ready to help this pitching staff while being one of the leaders of this team from the mound and the field.
“One thing is to not commit errors in the field,” said Baird. “Trying to have diving bodies in the field to prevent runs from scoring and extra base hits.”
Another thing from this team to look forward to is their offense, which scored over 150 runs last season, led by junior second baseman Seth Adams.
This mind set of getting runs across the plate is something that is going to be ingrained in everybody’s head for this season.
“Hitting is a big part,” said Huckabay. “More than anything what I am trying to get across to them is ways to score runs, because the bats aren’t always going to be there.”
The Dogs do not have a home game until March 17 against Legacy School of Sports, but will play in a few tournaments beforehand.
“I think it helps,” said Huckabay on the team’s road schedule. “Based on years prior a lot of teams didn’t want to come here to play. To me it’s a positive learning how to play on the road, being able to get off the bus and get back into the groove … to me it’s a positive.”
First pitch of tonight’s game will be at 7 p.m. at Hennigan Park in Woodville.
