NEW WAVERLY — Football being in their offseason and summer workouts in full swing, New Waverly’s seven-on-seven football has qualified for the State tournament.
The Bulldogs, led by new quarterback Evan Erwin, have found success in their seven-on-seven season defeating a former State Champion in East Bernard in the championship game by two touchdowns.
The win in the Brazos qualifying tournament secured their spot in the state event with another event to go.
With them already qualified for the State event, the Bulldogs still competed in the Trinity event but could not claim a championship. The Dogs would go a perfect 3-0 outscoring opponents 81-20 in those games.
New Waverly will head into the tournament with a slight advantage over Dublin in the event despite it being their first season to play seven-on-seven.
The State Tournament will be held at Veterans Park and Atheltic Conference in College Station. The Bulldogs will start play on Thursday at 1 p.m. against Tidehaven. Two more games will follow that at 2:30 p.m. against Alpine and 4 p.m. against Dublin. Friday will be a single elimination bracket play.
