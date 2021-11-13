Local runner finishes in the top-10 in the state meet

ROUND ROCK —New Waverly’s junior cross country runner Hutton Edney raced in the UIL 3A State meet last week.
Edney finished with a time of 16:33 which placed him ninth overall, and just 36 seconds behind the first-place finisher.
“Hutton was very focused, determined and driven this year to be successful. His teammates, community and school are extremely proud of him,” New Waverly’s head coach Larry Carlson said.
Edney will now shift his focus to the track season where he will run in the 1-mile and 2-mile events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.