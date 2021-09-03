NEW WAVERLY — Sebastine Amaro connected with Jeremy Miles for a 72-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage.
The quick start set the tone for New Waverly and the Bulldogs routed Lovely 45-6 on Friday night to pick up their first win on the season.
“Momentum is everything in football,” Bulldog head coach Dean Schaub said. “We hit them with that big play early and then just kept pounding the rest of the game.”
That pounding was highlighted by a career performance from Will Larrison, who compiled 91 rushing yards, 49 receiving yards and four scores.
“Will has been telling me all summer that he wants to have 2,000 yards this year and he’s on the right road,” Schaub noted. “He’s a warrior and a tough kid. I know that I want the ball in his hands when the game’s on the line.”
Amaro was 12-for-23 through the air with 231 yards and a single passing score. Layne Sherwin and Dylan Schaub were his top targets, as the two receivers combined for seven grabs and 85 yards.
“We were kind of bummed after the loss last week, but we know that we had to move on and get ready for this game,” Schaub said. “I thought our kids rebounded well and came in focused and hungry to get the win.”
Larrison started the scoring on the game’s first drive as he ran it in from 9 yards out. Lovely answered when Lance Pierce found Lataviouce Easterling open in the middle of the field for a 32-yard touchdown pass off a screen-play.
The Bulldogs seized control in the second quarter with Larrison capping off a pair of drives with scores, followed up with an 18-yard pass from Amaro to Dylan Schaub in the closing seconds of the first half.
Larrison added another score in the third quarter from five yards out, while kicker Adrian Zamudio chipped in a 31-yard field goal. The scoring ended in the fourth quarter when Brett Adams took a handoff and ran it 36 yards to pay dirt.
“We really cleaned up a lot of the mistakes that we made last week, and that was big,” Schaub said. “Last week we were missing balls and had fumbles and that’s not what we do. We cleaned that up and will focus to not make those mistakes the rest of the year.”
NEXT WEEK
The Bulldogs will be back on the road for Week 3 when they make the trip to Hearne. The Eagles will also enter the game with a 1-1 record after they suffered a 55-15 loss at No. 1 Franklin on Friday.
