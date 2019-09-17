Lady Dogs start strong but stumble late in district opener

NEW WAVERLY — The New Waverly Lady Bulldogs knew they would face perhaps their toughest district test in Tuesday’s league opener.
They opened the match, a showdown against rival Anderson-Shiro, with an abundance of energy and confidence. Unfortunately for the Lady Dogs, they couldn’t sustain the strong set for the entirety of the match.
After taking the first set New Waverly dropped the next three, falling at home (25-20, 17-25, 19-25, 17-25) in a tightly contested match.
“We came out and were very high-energy, and I think our girls feed off energy a ton,” New Waverly head coach Carly Dyess said. “We wanted it that first set. I don't know if we got too comfortable or what.”
The coach points to playing smarter and not getting complacent as two things the team needs to work on as district play progresses.
“We were excited and we were prepared,” Dyess added. “We just didn't execute everything. Our serve receive wasn't where it needed to be tonight ... but now we know what to expect next time they come around. We have teams that we need to take care of between now and then.”
New Waverly returns to action Friday against Trinity, with the varsity match set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
