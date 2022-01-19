Lady Dogs rout Onalaska, win three straight

NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly girls’ basketball is in the midst of a comeback after dropping their first district game against Hardin earlier this season, taking the win in their last three games.
The Lady Dogs dismantled Onalaska 71-45 on Tuesday night to move to 6-1 in District 23 play.
“There are still little things that we need to work on, but we got into a little bit of foul trouble and it was one of those nights,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said. “We gave up too many points at the end.”
Defense for the Lady Dogs played a solid three-quarters of basketball, giving up just 27 points through the first 24 minutes, while the second quarter saw just two Wildcat points, getting them a 22 point deficit at the half.
But with a New Waverly defense that was taking every advantage they could on the other end, Onalaska could not stop the Lady Dogs’ runs.
“I felt really good with that,” Gilliam added. “That’s been my daily preaching with defense. If we can get stops and then we score, that’s how we get up. We jumped out to an 8-0 run in the first couple of minutes just off of turnovers. That’s our focus.”
Senior Shay Harris led the way for New Waverly with her 31 point performance in the win, but sophomores Bre Sykes and Keaten Davidson both put up 16 points to elevate New Waverly.
With the Lady Hornets now on the back half of their district schedule, they will take to the road, looking to defeat Trinity for a second time. The last time these two squads met up, New Waverly ran away with an 81-46 win, but this time on the road, it may be tougher.
“In the first game, they were missing a couple of their players, so we will have to game plan for that,” Gilliam added. “It’s going to be a hostile atmosphere and we’ve played on the road before, so I just told them we have to go and get that game by playing New Waverly basketball.”
The rivalry will be reignited with a 6 p.m. tip-off in Trinity.
