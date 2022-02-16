Lady Dogs roll past Van Vleck, advance to area round

STAFFORD — New Waverly girls basketball saw an offensive outpour during the bi-district round of the UIL Playoffs.
The Lady Dogs were able to get past Van Vleck 67-39, where New Waverly scored double figures in all four quarters.
“It was a big relief, any time that you can dominate after starting slow,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said. “We had to change the game plan a little bit and it took us a little bit to settle in. We wore them down with a press, but the first one is always tough. We were able to get the momentum once they were worn down, but getting to the next round is tough in itself.”
In the first quarter, Lady Dogs senior Shay Harris collected three fouls, which put New Waverly in a tough spot as she led them in scoring, but after pulling her out for a short period of time, Gilliam thought it was best to let her play. The decision paid off as Harris led the team with 31 points and finished with three fouls.
While Harris was a key on offense, the Lady Dogs’ number two Bre Sykes was also dominant, scoring 16 points.
“The offensive push we had is big for the first game,” Gilliam added. “Most of the time in playoff games, the score is going to be tight. By getting that big jump, we were able to sit back and run our offense. Once we settled in, we were able to start working on things we needed for the next round.”
However, their offense came from creating turnovers on defense and taking it down the court to turn into offense.
This has been something that Gilliam has worked with her team on all season, and the Lady Dogs will continue that to keep pace in the playoffs.
“I’ve been preaching all year that if we get stops on defense, we can turn it into offense,” Gilliam noted. “Van Vleck had a good first quarter and we had to settle in, but we got some steals and stops. We were able to get some And 1s and got the momentum going. Defense kept us in the game.”
NEXT UP
New Waverly will face Buna in the area round of the playoffs on Friday, with the location and time yet to be determined.
