NEW WAVERLY — After missing the postseason for the first time in head coach Donna Gilliam’s career in New Waverly, the Lady Dogs are poised to come charging back.
With a 2020-2021 season that was filled with ups and downs, the young Lady Dogs team finished just one game short of a postseason appearance.
“I’m looking forward to a good season,” New Waverly’s head coach Donna Gilliam said. “I think we just have to put in a few pieces to get to that point. I think we are going to have a successful season. I have a good feeling about this season.”
As practice started last week Gilliam feels that this team is just different, and getting back all five starters is something that will be extremely helpful. The best part is there are only two seniors.
The Lady Dogs will also add some more players that will help bring this core of the team to a higher level.
“They all know each other, and have been in the gym this summer,” Gilliam noted. “They can feed off of each other so I have high expectations for them. We‘ve been putting in a lot of work this last week just to pick up where we left off and I am very impressed with what I have seen so far.”
While the Lady Dogs may have finished outside of the top four last year, they are looking at being back on the top of District 23 3A, DII.
New Waverly will also bring back the District 23 Player of the Year in Shay Harris.
The Lady Dogs will open their season with a 1 p.m. tip against Caney Creek on Oct. 30.
“I’m really looking forward to this season,” Gilliam added. “I’m so excited just to get going because I know we are going to have a good shot at getting to the top of our district. That’s a good feeling to have. I’m very excited to get started and show everybody what we have been working on in the gym, and the kids are too.”
