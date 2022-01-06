Lady Dogs picked sixth in the TGCA Poll

NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly girls basketball has had a tremendous year on the court to date and with that, the Texas Girls Coaches Association has taken notice.
With a perfect 18-0 record, the Lady Dogs have worked their way up to sixth place in the class 3A rankings, the lone undefeated team on the list.
New Waverly has been led by senior guard Shay Harris, who has averaged 30.9 points per game and has played a pivotal role in the Lady Dogs’ season.
The Lady Dogs will now hit the road for a game on Friday, where they will tip off at 6 p.m. against Hardin.
