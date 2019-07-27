The New Waverly Lady Bulldogs recently offered an opportunity for local athletes to gear up for the 2019 volleyball season.
Despite not having a camp in years, nearly 50 youth volleyball players from around the area packed the high school gym throughout the week to hone their skills.
The three-day event gave the high schoolers a chance to practice before next week’s tryouts, which are scheduled for Thursday and Friday. For the younger kids, it was an opportunity to fine-tune their fundamentals and get acquainted with New Waverly volleyball.
“They haven't had a camp in at least five years from what I've been told, so seeing these numbers come out — we had 30 in the high school and 15-16 younger kids — was a shock to us,” first-year head coach Carly Dyess said. “We're excited to start building our program.”
The 2019 New Waverly volleyball teams will be posted on Friday following the final day of tryouts. The first scrimmage of the year is scheduled for August 5 in Livingston, with the Lady Bulldogs set to open the season at home August 9 against Navasota.
“It's been really exciting for both myself and my assistant, Coach (Katie) Briggs,” Dyess added. “Just to see all the girls that have come in for it being a last-minute notice. They've come in with a positive attitude and want to work hard. It's exciting for us to see how excited they are for the upcoming season.”
