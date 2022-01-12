Lady Dogs get bounce back win against Shiro

NEW WAVERLY — After dropping their first district match of the season, New Waverly girls’ basketball found their way back into the win column against Anderson-Shiro.
The Lady Dogs (18-1, 3-1) were able to come away with the big offensive 67-45 win over the Lady Owls (13-9, 1-3).
“We talked about forgetting about Friday, we worked on some things and we focused on starting fast,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said. “I told them that we are playing a really good team, so our focus needs to start fast and we need to play solid defense to win.
Our defense really stepped up and held them to just one three-pointer tonight. We definitely needed that.”
The Lady Dogs’ first half went about as fast as they could have hoped. They opened the first half scoring 20 points in each quarter and held a 40-23 lead at the break. Their success in in the initial half were brought on by eliminating second-chance points for the Lady Owls and turning them into points on the other end.
After the halftime break, the Lady Dogs came out slow and were out-scored 13-11 in the third quarter. The Lady Owls never got within a few possessions, despite it feeling like they were making a come-back.
New Waverly’s defense was able to hold the Lady Owls leading scorer to 13 points for the game.
“We came out flat after halftime and it was probably close to the end of the third quarter before we scored,” Gilliam noted. “We were missing easy put-backs and they started pressing, so we got a little worried. We still had a good lead, but we were able to eliminate trading baskets.”
The Lady Dogs were led by senior Shay Harris, who led the team with 27 points.
Harris leads the Bulldogs in scoring and over the last two games, she has 54 points.
Junior guard Bre Sykes was another strong force for the Lady Dogs on offense, adding another 16 points for the offense.
“We needed to get the lead because it’s hard to come back from the deficit,” Gilliam said. “That was the main thing that we preached about and we’ve been working on it since Saturday.”
Next up
New Waverly will put this win behind them and gear up for their road match against Coldspring on Friday, with tip-off set for 6 p.m.
