Lady Dogs defeat Buna, advances to regional Quarterfinals

CORRIGAN-CAMDEN — New Waverly girls basketball got out to a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
The Lady Dogs propelled themselves to a 63-48 victory over Buna to move onto the regional-quarterfinals after missing the playoffs last season.
“It went well, we were able to start fast and played solid team basketball tonight,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said. “We played a good first quarter, but our defense was spectacular and stepped up for us tonight.”
All season, defense is the main thing that Gilliam has preached to her team and tonight it showed out for them. The Lady Dogs were able to hold Buna offensively in the first quarter.
New Waverly was able to play as a team and collect steals, stops and, more importantly, turn it into offense.
“We got some great stops and we were fast on turnovers,” Gilliam noted. “We were able to push the ball up the court and we were able to make some easy layups. Our shots were falling for us tonight. The thing that has been working well for us is our defense turning to offense.”
Offense for New Waverly was led by senior guard Shay Harris, who had 29 points in the game for New Waverly. But a major difference maker was New Waverly’s freshman Mallie West, who competed with all four senior starters for Buna.
West, a left hander, added 15 points for New Waverly as she and junior Bre Sykes played pivotal roles in the Lady Dogs’ victory.
“Bre and Mallie both played lights out for us,” Gilliam said. “Mallie shot lights out and she was in there with the seniors, but tonight she played like a senior. She’s built for this.”
NEXT UP
With the Lady Dogs advancing into the regional quarterfinals for the second time in three years, they will face Hitchcock for the right to keep their season alive. The game will be played on Tuesday, but a location and time has yet to be nailed down.
“I know they are going to be a little scrappy team, but so are we. We are going to leave it all on the court, get back into the gym and be ready to go on Tuesday night,” Gilliam added.
