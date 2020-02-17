Lady Bulldogs shut down East Bernard, claim bi-district crown

TOMBALL — Racee Wilkerson and Shay Harris combined for 22 points as New Waverly cruised past East Bernard 47-35 Monday night in the bi-district round of the Class 3A Girls State Tournament.
Harris had 12 points and Wilkerson had 10, including a pair of second quarter 3-pointers for the Lady Bulldogs who will advance to the area round of the tournament later this week.
“Our motto this season has been start fast and finish faster. We started out with a couple of turnovers, but once we settled down we got into the groove and knocked some shots down,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said.
Most of New Waverly’s success came on the defense side of the ball, as the Lady Bulldogs held East Bernard in single digits per quarter for the first three periods.
“Our defense was lights out tonight,” Gilliam said. “We missed some free throws down the stretch, but I’m proud of the way we played defensively.”
New Waverly traield at the end of the first period, but that would not stand for long as the Lady Bulldogs grabbed a 21-13 lead at the break. They would continue to dominate in the second half with a 14-5 run in the third quarter, followed with a 17-12 East Bernard advantage in the fourth as New Waverly sealed the win.
“These kids are playing with a lot of confidence and I feel good about how we are playing going into the second round,” Gilliam added. “They are hungry and want even more than this.”
